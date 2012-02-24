Danica Patrick Just Had A Huge Crash At Daytona

Former IndyCar star and current NASCAR racer Danica Patrick just had a huge crash on the last lap of the first Gatorade Duel at Daytona International Speedway.



Thankfully, she’s ok.

It looks like Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola touched, which sent Almirola’s car into Patrick’s.

She slid across the infield and hit the inside wall of the backstretch pretty hard. She’s very lucky that the SAFER Barrier softwall was installed there.

2011 Sprint Cup Champion Tony Stewart, Danica’s team owner, won the race.

Danica will have to move to a backup car for this weekend’s Daytona 500.

Take a look at the crash below (via YouTube):

