Danica Patrick Wears A Muscle Suit For The GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial

GoDaddy.com announced in October that its 2014 Super Bowl commercial featuring Danica Patrick would not be risque like it often is. Instead, Patrick is donning a muscle suit, veins and all, this year.

The Daily Mail snapped some photos and a video of the shoot which was filmed in Los Angeles, Calif. The commercial features Patrick running in a race with a bunch of male body builders.

Here’s the video:

If you remember, last year’s GoDaddy spot was much sexier (weirder?):

