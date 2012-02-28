Danica Patrick Crashes Again, Her Third This Week at Daytona

It took only two laps, but Danica Patrick’s terrible luck at Daytona continued with a multi-car crash that temporarily knocked her out of her Daytona 500 debut. It was Danica’s third wreck in three races this week at Daytona.



The wreck started about 10 cars in front of Danica, but as she approached, she was unable to avoid the spinning cars. The wreck could have been even worse. As she slid down into the infield, she somehow avoids two other cars, going between the two sliding cars.

At the time of this post, Danica’s crew was still working to get her back in the race. The wreck did knock out five-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

Here is the video…



