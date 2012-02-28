Fox Sports Anchor Basically Called Danica Patrick A B---- On Live TV

In an interview for the Daytona 500, Danica Patrick asked why female athletes are always referred to as sexy, “isn’t there any other word to describe me?” Patrick asked.



This question infuriated one San Diego sports anchor so much, he gave a very inappropriate response:

“Oh I’ve got a few words. Starts with a ‘B’, and it’s not ‘beautiful.”

This, implying Patrick is a b*tch. The other female news anchor comes to Patrick’s defence, but another male anchor makes another sexist comment:

“If she’s trying to lose the sexy image, the Go Daddy commercials don’t exactly further that cause.”

Watch [via Awful Announcing]:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

