Danica Patrick Has Had A Terrible NASCAR Debut—See How She Got There In The First Place

Danica Patrick announced she would move from IndyCar to NASCAR full-time this summer.Patrick made her full-time NASCAR debut last week, and absolutely nothing has gone well.
During her stint with IndyCar, she broke records in racing and became the face of GoDaddy.com
But with NASCAR, so far, she’s crashed her car. Three times.
Danica was born and raised in Wisconsin. She was a cheerleader in high school, she never graduated, but got her GED instead
She's been racing go-karts since she was 10, and when she turned 16, she moved to England to advance her racing career
She finished second in Britain's Ford Festival, making her the only woman to ever place so high in that race
In 2003, and 2004 she raced in the Toyota Atlantic Championship. In 2004, she consistently placed top three
And in 2007 she signed on with Andretti Green Racing. She had bad luck at several races but in the end she finished with four top 5's and eleven top 10's
In 2010, Danica was sponsored by GoDaddy.com in both the JR Motorsports and Nascar Nationwide Series.
She also drove a part time schedule for NASCAR Nationwide Series. In her first race she finished 6th.
In March of this year, Danica placed 4th at Sam's Town 300 Nationwide Series Race, the best a female has ever placed.
And she was in an episode of CSI NY (below), voiced herself in a Simpsons episode, and co-starred in a Jay-Z music video
- She's married, and lives with her husband and dog in Arizona
- She love to shop at Best Buy and BCBG
- She's a huge music fan and likes everything from Alanis Morrisette to Queen
- She appeared in two GoDaddy.com commercials during the 2009 Superbowl, and they were the most watched ads.
There were three events at the Daytona track in the past week. Danica crashed at all of them:
- The Gatorade Duel
- The Nationwide Series Warm-Up for the Daytona 500
- And at the Daytona 500
All three crashes were caused by other people, but still, Danica seems to be having TERRIBLE luck with NASCAR.
