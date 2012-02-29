Danica Patrick Has Had A Terrible NASCAR Debut—See How She Got There In The First Place

Danica Patrick announced she would move from IndyCar to NASCAR full-time this summer.Patrick made her full-time NASCAR debut last week, and absolutely nothing has gone well.

During her stint with IndyCar, she broke records in racing and became the face of GoDaddy.com

But with NASCAR, so far, she’s crashed her car. Three times.

Danica was born and raised in Wisconsin. She was a cheerleader in high school, she never graduated, but got her GED instead

She's been racing go-karts since she was 10, and when she turned 16, she moved to England to advance her racing career

She lived in England for three years, and here she raced with Formula Ford, and Formula Vauxhall

She finished second in Britain's Ford Festival, making her the only woman to ever place so high in that race

In 2002, she moved back to the U.S. and began racing with Rahal Letterman Racing

In 2003, and 2004 she raced in the Toyota Atlantic Championship. In 2004, she consistently placed top three

In 2005, Danica became the fourth woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500, and she placed 4th

In 2006, Danica was named Sportswoman of the Year by March Of Dimes

And in 2007 she signed on with Andretti Green Racing. She had bad luck at several races but in the end she finished with four top 5's and eleven top 10's

In 2008 she finished 6th over in the IndyCar series season, the best place for an American

In 2009, Danica finished 3rd in the Indy 500, her best finish ever

In 2010, Danica was sponsored by GoDaddy.com in both the JR Motorsports and Nascar Nationwide Series.

She also drove a part time schedule for NASCAR Nationwide Series. In her first race she finished 6th.

In March of this year, Danica placed 4th at Sam's Town 300 Nationwide Series Race, the best a female has ever placed.

Last year, she stopped racing in IndyCar, and switched to NASCAR full-time

Besides racing, Danica has done a lot of modelling...

She's graced the cover of Sports Illustrated twice

She's also modelled for the SI Swimsuit issue

She was also part of the Got Milk? campaign

And she was in an episode of CSI NY (below), voiced herself in a Simpsons episode, and co-starred in a Jay-Z music video

Here are a few more interesting tidbits about Danica:

  • She's married, and lives with her husband and dog in Arizona
  • She love to shop at Best Buy and BCBG
  • She's a huge music fan and likes everything from Alanis Morrisette to Queen
  • She appeared in two GoDaddy.com commercials during the 2009 Superbowl, and they were the most watched ads.

But her time in NASCAR hasn't been great...

There were three events at the Daytona track in the past week. Danica crashed at all of them:

  • The Gatorade Duel
  • The Nationwide Series Warm-Up for the Daytona 500
  • And at the Daytona 500

All three crashes were caused by other people, but still, Danica seems to be having TERRIBLE luck with NASCAR.

Danica isn't the only one who models

