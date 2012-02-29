Danica Patrick Has Had A Terrible NASCAR Debut—See How She Got There In The First Place

Photo: Getty Images

Danica Patrick announced she would move from IndyCar to NASCAR full-time this summer.Patrick made her full-time NASCAR debut last week, and absolutely nothing has gone well.



During her stint with IndyCar, she broke records in racing and became the face of GoDaddy.com

But with NASCAR, so far, she’s crashed her car. Three times.

