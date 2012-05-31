How A Child Of War And Her Dog Became Part Of An Elite Military Team

According to the Cape Breton Press in 2010, “Of the 138 Canadian soldiers who have died during the Afghan mission, more than 120 were killed by IEDs or land mines, including one that killed five soldiers and a Canadian journalist.”



So what is a country to do when they are struggling to find ways to protect their 2,800-soldier force in Afghanistan from Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)?

I previously wrote a post asking, Are Dog Teams Hired Guns? That post was in a different context but still relevant because it is true. Dog teams can easily (relatively speaking) integrate into foreign units and effectively save lives. This happens every day in Afghanistan and I know that many handlers feel like hired guns. But I digress.

The Canadian Army went out and hired some “Paws” and some handlers. Here is what the American Company, American K9, said about the contract on their website.

Afghanistan – November 10, 2009 – The Canadian Forces Contracting Cell in Afghanistan has selected American K-9 Detection Services, Inc., (AMK9) to provide Explosive Detector Dog (EDD) Teams to support Canadian Military Forces within Southern Afghanistan. This contract will provide the Canadian Forces with both entry control point security as well as support to forward operating units, which rely on EDD Teams assistance to locate hidden Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and weapons caches.