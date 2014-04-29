A Barcelona Player's Brilliant Response To A Racist Inspires 'We Are All Monkeys' Instagram Campaign

Tony Manfred
Dani AlvesbeIN

In the 76th minute of yesterday’s game against Villarreal, a racist threw a banana at Barcelona defender and Brazilian national team player Dani Alves.

Alves had a brilliant response — he peeled the banana, ate it, and took his corner kick.

After the game he explained, “It’s been happening for 11 years, we can’t change it, so best to treat it as a joke. If we give it no importance, they fail.”

As Alves gesture spread throughout the soccer world, other players showed their support by posting pictures of themselves eating bananas on Instagram.

The photos are tagged with “Somos Todos Macacos” — which means “we are all monkeys” in Portuguese.

It’s now a meme.

Neymar, who plays with Alves on both Barcelona and the Brazilian national team, posed with his son:

Neymar we are all monkeys@neymarjr

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Brazil’s Marta took a picture together:

Aguero banana@sergioaguerokun16

Hulk, another Brazilian international, took a picture with his ENTIRE FAMILY:

Hulk banana@hulkparaiba

Chelsea’s David Luiz, with fellow Brazilians Willian and Oscar:

David luiz banana@davidluiz_4

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos:

Roberto carlos banana@oficialrc3

Now regular people are getting in on the action too:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.