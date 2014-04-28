Racist Throws Banana At Soccer Player -- And Soccer Player Has The Perfect Response

Barcelona player Dani Alves had the perfect response to a racist taunt in Sunday’s game against Villarreal.

In the second half a fan threw a banana at him — something that still happens to black players with troubling frequently across Europe.

Instead of ignoring it or informing the official, Alves picked up the banana, peeled it, ate it, and then took the corner kick with a mouth full of banana.

That’s one way to combat racism (via Jack Lang):

Here is a GIF.



