This wallet is perfect for the guy who likes to be ready for anything

Wallets are an important part of every guy’s collection of accessories. You use your wallet every day, and if you’re anything like me, it’s the last thing you check your pockets for before walking out the door in the morning.

We’ve covered wallets with an emphasis on simplicity and slimming down your pockets in the past, but if you’re looking for a bit more out of your wallet, Dango Products might be the perfect brand for you.

At first glance, the Tactical Wallet looks like a few others you could find on the market — a rigid shape that can hold up to 12 cards while ensuring that your back pocket never gets too bulky, and a cash strap on the side that makes it easy to carry whatever bills you might need.

But in addition to this, the Tactical Wallet also serves as a multitool that can help you out in a pinch. It comes with a bottle opener, three hex wrenches (10mm, 14mm, and 1/4″), flat head, can opener, box cutter, ruler, and more. It also comes with RFID blocking to help keep your information safe from skimmers while on the go.

Your wallet is one of the few things you interact with every day, and it makes sense to have one that fits your needs and style. If you consider yourself a handyman or are just tired of being left without a bottle opener at inopportune times, the Tactical Wallet from Dango Products could be a perfect match for your pockets.

Dango Products Tactical Wallet, $AUD173.75, available at Huckberry

This article was originally published on 1/30/2017.

