12 Examples Of Just How Dangerous The Winter Olympics Can Be

Shaun White caused quite a stir this week when he pulled out of the slopestyle snowboarding competition because he deemed the course to be unsafe.

While some have doubted White’s claims, it remains true that the Winter Olympics are extremely dangerous competition that often ends in serious injury and on a few occasions athletes have been killed.

Already in Sochi this year, a snowboardered crashed so hard her helmet broke.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some examples of just how dangerous the games can be.

