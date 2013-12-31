Dangerous Saltwater Crocodiles Are Starting To Behave Themselves But They Are Still Monsters

Photo: Cameron Spencer/GETTY

Fewer dangerous salt water crocodiles have had to be removed from waterways and away from people in the Northern Territory over the past year.

A total of 225 crocodiles were removed from Northern Territory waterways in 2013 as part of the Parks and Wildlife Commission NT management program.

The largest was a 4.7 metre male in August, caught at Mary River, which was also the largest croc removed all year in the Top End.

Parks and Wildlife Commission NT wildlife ranger Dani Best says this includes 190 removed from the Darwin region and 15 from the Katherine region.

“Although the tally from this year is lower than the 2012 record of 314, Top Enders should not become complacent,” Best said.

“With approximately four salties removed from Top End waters every week on average, this should serve as a reminder to the public to BE CROCWISE (only swim in designated areas).

“This means behaving responsibly in and around Territory waters and not putting yourself or others at risk of crocodile attack.

“We urge everyone to be extremely cautious around all waterways and to heed safety signs.

“The crocodile management team has been able to remove crocodiles from Territory waters during through the use of traps and custom fitted croc boats that include specifically fitted harpoon racks, crocodile slide, self draining deck and side rails.”

Of the 225 saltwater crocodiles captured this year in the Northern Territory, 161 were removed from Darwin Harbour including a 4.25 metre male in February.

Estuarine crocodiles are common in the Top End and can inhabit any waterways including freshwater systems, billabongs and low areas subject to flooding.

