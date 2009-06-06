Danger: Stocks Slip After Good News

Something everyone’s chewing on: Stocks are now in the red, following the blowout non-farm payrolls number, and the early strong stock action. Is that a sign of a real break in the action? Maybe, but everytime that appears to be here, the bulls power back.



Everything that had been ralllying — stocks, oil, gold — are now down. Gold in particular is getting drubbed.

While the Dow is off just about 20 points, the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 are off about half a per cent.

