Comparing Dangdang Today With Amazon In 1998

(iChinaStock News) Dangdang’s (NYSE: DANG) CFO Yang Hongjia has a theory: “E-commerce is in a moment of rapid growth, it’s an enormous opportunity. In this phase, gaining market share is our priority,” he told iMeigu in an interview.



That is, of course, exactly what every Internet company in China is saying to justify losses. To dive deeper, I dug through Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) old financial reports to find a point of comparison: Amazon in 1998, at a comparable size to Dangdang today.

Amazon reached $154 million in revenues back in Q3 1998,. That’s about the same that Dangdang reported in its Q3 2011 financial report ($143 million).

A few key observations:

Amazon had better margins (23%) than Dangdang does (14%). Today, Amazon’s margin is also 23%.

Amazon had higher operating expenses (minus M&A costs) as a percentage of revenues (36%). Dangdang is at 22%. Today, that number has also come down to 22% for Amazon.

Amazon had substantially higher marketing expenses than Dangdang, likely because e-commerce was still a more alien concept to Americans in 1998 than it is to Chinese in 2011. Dangdang’s marketing spend of $6 million looks small compared to Amazon’s $38 million. Today, Amazon’s revenues have grown 70x but its marketing spend by only 10x.

Amazon didn’t list fulfillment expenses in 1998, a substantial expense for Dangdang.

Dangdang today vs. Amazon in 1998

And, for the sake of comparison, below is Dangdang today vs. Amazon today. As you can see, Amazon today has a huge merchandise (including electronics) business that Dangdang has only started to develop recently–though it grew at a 162% clip over the past year.

By Kai Lukoff, iChinaStock.com





Read more posts on iChinaStock »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.