CEO Of Chinese Amazon Flips Out In Twitter Fight With Alleged Morgan Stanley Banker

In an extremely explicit online tirade, DangDang CEO Li Guoqing let the world know how he felt about the bank that priced his company for a 50% pop on the day of its IPO.



Morgan Stanley had reduced IPO pricing for the Amazon of China because of tensions in Korea. Low pricing represents money left on the table, not given to the company.

Li descibed his bankers as “little rats” and says “let me **** all of you up after this drama is over.”

Then someone claiming to be a Morgan Stanley employee responded even more explicitly.

Big Morgan Lady responds by telling him to “Go to Goldman Sachs to see if they want to **** the six holes on your body.” The blogger’s profile gives her real name as Mishi De Weiyi and her employer as Morgan Stanley.

Now both sides are trying to clean up the fiasco. Morgan Stanley has condemned the feud, while saying after a preliminary investigation it believes Big Morgan Lady is not a bank employee. DangDang has distanced itself from the CEO’s comments.

Li issued a partial apology, but he’s sticking with his complaint. Today he posted the famous Holocaust poem “First they came for…” In other words, he thinks he’s a hero for telling the truth about Wall Street.

Li Guoqing posts a little song he made up about Morgan Stanley (the lyrics rhyme in Mandarin) Rock-'n'-roll lyrics, sheer made up: To nail down the business, you little rats gave a value of $1 to $6 billion. Upon writing the prospectus in Hong Kong, anticipating a dog fight between North and South Korea, you put $0.7, $0.8 billion instead. Don't fuck with me. I'm really pissed off. My wife enjoyed herself in the roadshow, and we forgot to notice your hidden smiles. Fucking bastards knew beforehand market cap would reach $2billion and put the price at $16 with market cap of $1.1 billion. Right after the opening next day, CFO was almost scared to pee in his pants. I will hold onto this. And let me fuck all of you up after this drama is over. Translated at iChinaStock.com. Hahahaha, this lady will definitely be a star. Guoqing Li, you are a bastard. Three months ago, you took the shitty book with only negative numbers on it and kissed your wife's arse to make her help you with her old connections, saving the 10-year-old crappy website from dying like a shit. Don't forget we are all witnesses to this. Translated at iChinaStock.com. Li: 'How dare you attack us after getting your share of money?' A stupid girl cursed my parents yesterday and affected our stock price today. I am just complaining in my lyrics. Listen carefully, the investment bank: I am Party A. You screwed the whole thing up and you deserved this. How dare you attack Party A after getting your share of money? Translated at iChinaStock.com. No one would give a damn if you raised your arse to be fucked. What an immoral retard of you. Why didn't your dad cum these men that made you on the wall? You know shit about managing a company. You understand nothing of capital management. You've done international business before, but do you comprehend English at all? And you are here like a clown playing god. How much have you contributed to Dangdang in the past 10 years? How much does your personality worth? How much profit can you create for your employees in the future? Did all the money you have gathered end up in your own pocket? Even a dog knows to wag its tail to thank. Do you know what your fucking next step is?Idiot! If Yu Yu (Guoqing Li's Wife, the Board Chairman of Dangdang.com)hasn't cried so pitifully, everyone would have given you shit. You'd better pay all the utilities, rent and internet fee due of Dangdang and your home first! By the way, pay your debt! Translated at iChinaStock.com. You are just nobody in Morgan Stanley. But I was the one that reprimanded head of Technology Global Pricing Division in front of a dozen VPs during the bidding. Here is what I said: You are not able to persuade mutual funds to offer Dangdang at this price, but you are making this money,otherwise you are no longer needed. Later, to save the bid, he wagged his tail and apologized to me in person. Those who would attend Wednesday night's party are arseholes. Li adds: You'll never even get close to our board. It wouldn't be too late for you to show off if you had the gut to leave investment banking and do investment funds. 90% of the time I am supported by the board if there is any disagreement in business or management between Yu Yu and my wife.And it was for the sake of my shareholders, I didn't care too much about the issue price this time. Translated at iChinaStock.com. lol, I'll let you know if I'm really a saleswoman on Monday. Why do you sell books on the internet? Why not change your career to printing money? You lucky bastard went to US to rob money and acted this shamelessly here. Why didn't you go public in China if you had guts? It was just a fraud. Of course it is easy to deceive someone far away. I suggest a gigolo like you taking my advice: try some Viagra and do something useful, such as writing a headline on People's Daily to challenge Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, if you have the ball. Translated at iChinaStock.com. I am openly here criticising investment banks, criticising Morgan Stanley. So what? Can't Morgan Stanley be criticised? You slave of your foreign boss! I've never tried Viagra because I never had erectile problems.I've never sponged off my wife either. Translated at iChinaStock.com. You've been sponging off your wife for 7, 8years. Save face for yourself and stop bullshitting. It's never you to decide if I'm a slave of my foreign boss. Don't take foreigner's money if you have the fucking ball! Go public in China! It's enough to have Yu Yu. I'm tired of arguing with you. Go rest peacefully, you genuine slave of foreigners. Go to Goldman Sachs to see if they want to fuck the six holes on your body. We'll write recommendations to Goldman Sachs and be happy to see we finally get the shit onto the right spot.Indeed, you should have kissed Goldman's arse. Alas, Goldman was the first round of your capital and you've already shouted at them. lol. Translated at iChinaStock.com. Li: I WISH we let Goldman Sachs do this... or Credit Suisse Credit Suisse did do a decent job. Otherwise how could they have done deals along with Morgan Stanley? Study harder, Guoqing Li. You are merely an idiotic and ungrateful miser and half of Chinese know about it. And also, your great-great-grandson will still smell the stench in any room after you fart in it! (iMeigu Xue Li) Translated at iChinaStock.com. Li apologizes... Dear Board: I lyrics with profanity, damage Dangdang image, did not think so widely spread, polluting the environment, I remedied in the future. In addition to lyrics and I, there is no curse, and curse back, please check my bib. Dear Board: I lyrics with profanity, damage Dangdang image, did not think so widely spread, polluting the environment, I remedied in the future. In addition to lyrics and I, there is no curse, and curse back, please check my bib. At the same time I would ask 1) who called me a thorough investigation of the company and to take measures. 2_ As a customer, I am satisfied with the listed price, please apologise to me the companies concerned Or did he? Li's latest post compares U.S. investment banks and hedge funds to Nazis

