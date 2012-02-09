Dang! The Vineyard Vines 'Occupy' T-Shirt Has Sold Out

Photo: Screenshot from Imperfectly Preppy

Stamford, Connecticut-based Vineyard Vines has completely sold out of its “Occupy” T-shirts, The Greenwich Times reported citing a company spokesperson.The shirt features the Vineyard Vines’ signature pink whale on the front pocket with with word “occupy.” On the reverse is a cartoon drawing of a guy lounging in a tent surrounded by signs saying “More ice fo the cooler!,” “More cheeseburgers” and “More time on the water.”



It retailed exclusively on the company’s site for $35.

The shirt caused an uproar on the internet, particularly from those who support the Occupy Wall Street movement.

The apparel maker told the newspaper it has no plans to make more versions of the T-shirt.

We already did a search on eBay and Amazon to see if anyone is selling the now collector’s item. So far, we haven’t had any luck.

