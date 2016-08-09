US gymnast falls off the high bar during a crucial routine, spoils big comeback attempt during gymnastics final

Scott Davis

US gymnast Danell Levya had a brutal fall during his high bar routine last in the men’s gymnastics final.

With the US mounting a comeback, though still unlikely to medal, Levya was in the midst of a strong high-bar routine when on a release, he lost his grip and fell to the ground.

It essentially ended the US men’s bid, no matter how far-fetched, at a medal.

Here’s Levya, falling after he couldn’t fully grip the bar.

Danell levya 1Via NBC

It was a brutal moment for Levya. After falling, he stayed on the ground for several moments.

Danell levya 2Via NBC

He walked off the mat, gutted:

Screen Shot 2016 08 08 at 5.25.33 PMVia NBC

The moment made it all the more difficult for Levya. After a slow start, the US had posted eight straight scores of 15 or better, according to USA Today’s Nick McCarvel. Though a medal was a long shot, the US certainly wouldn’t have objected to a better overall finish, and had Levya finished his routine strong, the US might have had a shot with a little help from another team.

McCarvel reported that Levya was emotional afterward:

As USA Today’s Nancy Armour pointed out, the loss was hardly Levya’ fault, particularly after a slow start elsewhere, but it was the end to their final.

Japan took the gold, Russia took silver, and China took the bronze in the final, with the US finishing fifth. 

