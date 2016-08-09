US gymnast falls off the high bar during a crucial routine, spoils big comeback attempt during gymnastics final

US gymnast Danell Levya had a brutal fall during his high bar routine last in the men’s gymnastics final.

With the US mounting a comeback, though still unlikely to medal, Levya was in the midst of a strong high-bar routine when on a release, he lost his grip and fell to the ground.

It essentially ended the US men’s bid, no matter how far-fetched, at a medal.

Here’s Levya, falling after he couldn’t fully grip the bar.

It was a brutal moment for Levya. After falling, he stayed on the ground for several moments.

He walked off the mat, gutted:

The moment made it all the more difficult for Levya. After a slow start, the US had posted eight straight scores of 15 or better, according to USA Today’s Nick McCarvel. Though a medal was a long shot, the US certainly wouldn’t have objected to a better overall finish, and had Levya finished his routine strong, the US might have had a shot with a little help from another team.

McCarvel reported that Levya was emotional afterward:

Leyva walks to corner of gym and Yin Alvarez, his coach & stepdad, is there. They hug 2Xs, Danell resting his head on Y’s shoulder #Rio2016

— Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) August 8, 2016

As USA Today’s Nancy Armour pointed out, the loss was hardly Levya’ fault, particularly after a slow start elsewhere, but it was the end to their final.

Japan took the gold, Russia took silver, and China took the bronze in the final, with the US finishing fifth.

