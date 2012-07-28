WATCH: Dane Cook Jokes About 'Dark Knight' Shooting In Comedy Routine

Less than one week after James Holmes opened fire in an Aurora, Colorado movie theatre, comedian Dane Cook thought enough time had passed to start making jokes.

“This movie is pretty much a piece of crap,” started his joke at Hollywood’s Laugh Factory, according to The Wrap. “I know that if none of that would have happened, pretty sure that somebody in that theatre, about 25 minutes in, realising it was a piece of crap, was probably like, ‘Ugh fucking shoot me.'”

The punchline was predictably met with a divisive mix of laughs and boos.

While he has yet to address the joke on Twitter, he wrote yesterday, “I’ve got a feeling something really bad is about happen but I’m gonna stick around to see if I’m right.”

He was right.

Cook’s NBC pilot “Next Caller” received a six-episode pickup and is currently slated for a midseason run. No word on the network’s reaction to Dane’s insensitive comedy routine.

Listen to the “joke” below:

