Well, Dane Cook Is Getting A Sitcom

TVLine is reporting that Dane Cook has signed a development deal with NBC.



There’s no word yet on what his half-hour sitcom will cover, topically.

We’re eager to find out, since Cook seems a little old for the young-everydudes thing and a little young for the harried-dad thing. And not exactly an easy sell in any kind of workplace setting.

It’s also weird timing for Cook, whose dorm-friendly standup brought his fame to a fever pitch a few years back.

If you’re a Cook hater (and there’s a lot of them out there), you might consider watching this clip to soften the blow of him eventually showing up on your TV regularly.

As a guest star on FX’s “Louie” a few weeks back (Cook and comic Louis C.K. hashed out their real-life feud in a scripted setting), Cook was perhaps the most likable he’s ever appeared.

Video below.



