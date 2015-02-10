Meet the engineer who sold his company for almost $200 million and used the money to open a chocolate factory in San Francisco

Melia Robinson/Business Insider Chocolate makers at work in Dandelion Chocolate.

When Todd Masonis and his partner sold their startup to Comcast in 2008 for a rumoured sum between $US150 and $US170 million, he took a “fun year.”

Masonis, a Stanford grad, excavated a Roman fort in England, biked across Scotland, and toured family-run chocolate factories in France.

It was in France where something clicked for the serial entrepreneur. He returned to the US and cofounded Dandelion Chocolate, a small-batch, bean-to-bar chocolate maker in — where else — a garage.

Step inside Dandelion Chocolate, located at 740 Valencia St., in San Francisco’s Mission District, to see how Masonis and his team are disrupting the sweets industry.

