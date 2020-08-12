A Tesla designer recreated the humble chocolate chip to be perfect to use for baking cookies

- Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco makes single-origin chocolate chips.
- Its new large chip was created by a Tesla designer to be ideal for baking.
- The new large chip design was released in June.
Tesla senior industrial designer Remy Labesque used his spare time to recreate the chocolate chip, a baking staple.
Dandelion Chocolate was founded in 2010 by Todd Masonis after selling his Comcast stock for a rumoured $US150 to $US170 million in 2008. True to his tech roots, he said the company was started in a garage, and it now lives in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Labesque first connected with Dandelion in 2013, in a Chocolate 101 class taught by Masonis. Since then, he has worked on other designs with the chocolatiers, including a to-go hot chocolate cup, a to-go tray, and most recently the new large chocolate chip.
Here’s how the Tesla designer reimagined the decades-old baking staple.
At Tesla, Labesque works on solar roofs and vehicle charging, according to Bloomberg.
Labesque designed the House Hot Chocolate to-go coffee cup with a cookie holder.
He was also behind the European Hot Chocolate to-go tray, with a cookie and marshmallow.
Chocolate is a key ingredient in executive pastry chef Lisa Vega’s chocolate chip cookies, the company’s best selling product.
Previously, Vega had one person focused on hand-piping 50 lbs of tempered chocolate discs per week, a major time investment.
Dandelion brought in Labesque to rethink the typical chocolate chip, which has an 80-year-old dewdrop shape, kept around out of industrial convenience.
Labesque proposed that a thin piece of chocolate would melt more quickly.
So, he designed a squared shaped piece of chocolate with thin, tapered edges.
The dark chocolate, made of only cacao and sugar, is placed in molds to harden.
They’re extracted from the molds with a smooth finish.
They are solid at room temperature and melt evenly in baking.
In a statement, Vega said: “I’m happy/thrilled/impressed with the elegance of the chip, they melt consistently in baking, and the form interacts with all five taste receptors in the mouth, showcasing the single-origin chocolate flavours beautifully.”
The chips come in 17.6 oz bags for $US30, or 5.5 lb bags for $US100.
Each chip weighs 3.5 grams and is one square inch.
