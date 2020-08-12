A Tesla designer recreated the humble chocolate chip to be perfect to use for baking cookies

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco makes single-origin chocolate chips.

Its new large chip was created by a Tesla designer to be ideal for baking.

The new large chip design was released in June.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla senior industrial designer Remy Labesque used his spare time to recreate the chocolate chip, a baking staple.

Dandelion Chocolate was founded in 2010 by Todd Masonis after selling his Comcast stock for a rumoured $US150 to $US170 million in 2008. True to his tech roots, he said the company was started in a garage, and it now lives in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Labesque first connected with Dandelion in 2013, in a Chocolate 101 class taught by Masonis. Since then, he has worked on other designs with the chocolatiers, including a to-go hot chocolate cup, a to-go tray, and most recently the new large chocolate chip.

Here’s how the Tesla designer reimagined the decades-old baking staple.

At Tesla, Labesque works on solar roofs and vehicle charging, according to Bloomberg.

Dandelion Chocolate Remy Labesque.

Source: Bloomberg

Labesque designed the House Hot Chocolate to-go coffee cup with a cookie holder.

Dandelion Chocolate Hot chocolate to-go cup.

He was also behind the European Hot Chocolate to-go tray, with a cookie and marshmallow.

Dandelion Chocolate European to-go tray.

Chocolate is a key ingredient in executive pastry chef Lisa Vega’s chocolate chip cookies, the company’s best selling product.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

Previously, Vega had one person focused on hand-piping 50 lbs of tempered chocolate discs per week, a major time investment.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

Dandelion brought in Labesque to rethink the typical chocolate chip, which has an 80-year-old dewdrop shape, kept around out of industrial convenience.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

Labesque proposed that a thin piece of chocolate would melt more quickly.

Dandelion Chocolate Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

So, he designed a squared shaped piece of chocolate with thin, tapered edges.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

The dark chocolate, made of only cacao and sugar, is placed in molds to harden.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

They’re extracted from the molds with a smooth finish.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

They are solid at room temperature and melt evenly in baking.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

In a statement, Vega said: “I’m happy/thrilled/impressed with the elegance of the chip, they melt consistently in baking, and the form interacts with all five taste receptors in the mouth, showcasing the single-origin chocolate flavours beautifully.”

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

The chips come in 17.6 oz bags for $US30, or 5.5 lb bags for $US100.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

Each chip weighs 3.5 grams and is one square inch.

Dandelion Dandelion Chocolate new chips.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.