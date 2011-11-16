In honour Of The New CBS Show ¡ROB!, Here Are The Most Annoying Gimmicks On TV

CBS has gone too far this time.



Earlier this afternoon, we got a press release happily announcing the advent of “¡ROB!,” a midseason-premiering sitcom starring Rob Schneider.

Really, CBS? “¡ROB!”

You’re aware that for the press at large to cover this show, we’ll have to keep the name of Schneider’s latest contribution to entertainment constantly available for copying and pasting? (Nellie Andreeva over at Deadline feels our pain).

In any case, this absurd punctuation got us thinking: the airwaves are lousy with gimmicks right now.

And they’re starting to annoy us.

