‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner Iman Shumpert says his biggest strength is learning ‘new things right before it’s time to get things done’

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach with their ‘Dancing With the Stars’ mirrorball trophy. ABC/Eric McCandless

Iman Shumpert said his “strong suit” is adjusting and learning things “on the fly.”

Shumpert won season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday.

He made history by becoming the first NBA player to win the competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 winner Iman Shumpert told Insider that his “strong suit” is learning “new things right before it’s time to get things done.”

Shumpert made history on Monday night by becoming the first NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy alongside his pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Ahead of his win, the basketball star told Insider in October that while he has “always been comfortable with dancing,” ballroom wasn’t exactly his thing.

However, he said he didn’t let his lack of ballroom experience intimidate him and he had decided fairly early on in the competition that he wanted to try to win first place.

“When someone wants something, there’s a sort of a threat in a disadvantage,” Shumpert said.

He explained that in a competition setting, it’s easy to figure out what someone with experience and the right skills “is capable of” whereas “if you see me and know I know nothing, you don’t know anything that I can or can’t do.”

The 2016 NBA Championship winner continued that he needed a little time “to work on something and execute a game plan” to become a “threat” on the ballroom dance floor with his moves.

“My strong suit is having to adjust on the fly and learn new things right before it’s time to get things done,” he added.

Shumpert and Karagach won perfect scores on both rounds of the finale Monday night, cementing their win once the audience votes came in.

Reflecting on their win during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Shumpert said he felt “accomplished” after winning “DWTS.”

“The whole season I was like telling Dani, ‘You’re just great at what you do’ and everyone was saying she doesn’t have a Mirrorball yet. So, I’m just happy she got one now,” the NBA star said about his dancing partner.

Shumpert previously called Karagach his “angel on my shoulder that knows all the right things” during his chat with Insider in October.

Shumpert and Karagach beat out JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten for the Mirrorball trophy.