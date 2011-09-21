Here Are The Best 5 Moments From Last Night's Premiere Of 'Dancing With The Stars' (VIDEO)

Megan Angelo
nancy grace

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for lucky 13.

And unlike last season’s lackluster-save-for-KirstieAlley-falling vibe, this season’s cast is anything but boring.

Case in point: the opening night was full of what-the? revelations.

Nancy Grace showed off two powerful, um, arguments.

Here they are in motion.

Hope Solo's costume set her budding makeover back two cha-cha steps.

Rob Kardashian surprised us with his humble, nervous demeanor -- he may prove to be the most likable of the clan.

David Arquette looked the most clean-cut we've ever seen him (and daughter Coco/separated-wife Courteney Cox were there to cheer him on).

And of course, Chaz Bono didn't disappoint -- especially not technically. Here's his performance.

