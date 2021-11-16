Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ semi-finals performance, ranked from worst to best

- Monday was semi-finals night on “Dancing With the Stars.”
- Two more celebrities were eliminated, leaving four couples heading into the finale.
- JoJo Siwa scored a perfect 80 out of 80 possible points after two rounds of dancing.
SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke received the lowest score of the night with their redemption salsa, which earned them 35 out of 40.
ELIMINATED: Melora Hardin received a score of 36 out of 40 for her redemption rumba to Paula Cole’s iconic song “I Don’t Want to Wait.”
SAFE: Rigsby scored 36 out of 40 for his Argentine tango that judge Bruno Tonioli called “red hot.”
ELIMINATED: Hardin performed a contemporary dance to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons that earned her another 36 out of 40 points. She received the lowest total score when combined with viewer votes and was eliminated first.
SAFE: Iman Shumpert received 37 out of 40 for a redemption tango.
ELIMINATED: Suni Lee scored 37 out of 40 for her foxtrot.
SAFE: Shumpert received a score of 38 out of 40 dancing a jazz routine to his wife’s song with Kanye West, “Dark Fantasy.”
ELIMINATED: Lee earned 38 out of 40 for a contemporary dance to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles.
SAFE: Amanda Kloots received 39 out of 40 for her redemption tango that Tonioli said had the “clear-cut brilliance of a diamond.”
SAFE: JoJo Siwa began a perfect night of competition scoring 40 out of 40 for her redemption Argentine tango.
SAFE: Amanda Kloots was saved from elimination by the judges minutes after receiving a perfect 40 out of 40 for a contemporary dance to her late husband Nick Cordero’s song “Live Your Life.”
SAFE: Siwa scored another 40 out of 40 for a contemporary dance dedicated to her grandparents.
