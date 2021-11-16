Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ semi-finals performance, ranked from worst to best

SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke received the lowest score of the night with their redemption salsa, which earned them 35 out of 40. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke dance salsa. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

ELIMINATED: Melora Hardin received a score of 36 out of 40 for her redemption rumba to Paula Cole’s iconic song “I Don’t Want to Wait.” Melora Hardin danced a rumba. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

SAFE: Rigsby scored 36 out of 40 for his Argentine tango that judge Bruno Tonioli called “red hot.” Rigsby wore all black for his ‘red hot’ performance. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

ELIMINATED: Hardin performed a contemporary dance to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons that earned her another 36 out of 40 points. She received the lowest total score when combined with viewer votes and was eliminated first. Hardin dancing contemporary. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

SAFE: Iman Shumpert received 37 out of 40 for a redemption tango. Iman Shumpert danced the tango again. The judges praised Shumpert’s improvement. Watch a video of the performance below.

ELIMINATED: Suni Lee scored 37 out of 40 for her foxtrot. Suni Lee is all smiles dancing a foxtrot. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

SAFE: Shumpert received a score of 38 out of 40 dancing a jazz routine to his wife’s song with Kanye West, “Dark Fantasy.” The NBA star amazed the judges with his lifts. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

ELIMINATED: Lee earned 38 out of 40 for a contemporary dance to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles. Lee dancing to ‘Gravity.’ ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

SAFE: Amanda Kloots received 39 out of 40 for her redemption tango that Tonioli said had the “clear-cut brilliance of a diamond.” Kloots dances tango. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch a video of the performance below.

SAFE: JoJo Siwa began a perfect night of competition scoring 40 out of 40 for her redemption Argentine tango. Siwa and Johnson received perfect scores all night. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch the performance below.

SAFE: Amanda Kloots was saved from elimination by the judges minutes after receiving a perfect 40 out of 40 for a contemporary dance to her late husband Nick Cordero’s song “Live Your Life.” Kloots danced an emotional tribute to her late husband. ABC/Christopher Willard Watch the performance below.