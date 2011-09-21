DWTS's First Loser Goes, Nicole Scherzinger Gives Conan The "Eyes Up Here, Please" -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- SPOILER ALERT: L.A. Lakers player Ron Artest, aka Metta World Peace, was the first contestant to go on “Dancing With the Stars” last night. With him in the bottom three were Rob Kardashian and Nancy Grace. Farewell, blonde-goateed friend.
- Jail has its perks: T.I.’s clothing line sales saw a 25 per cent increase while he was serving time.
- “The X Factor” judge Nicole Scherzinger called Conan O’Brien out on staring at her boobs last night. But if you take a look at her outfit, it’s clear the boobs were eyeing up O’Brien, not the other way around.
- Embarrassing on so many levels: Gayle King is being sued by a professional matchmaker. She allegedly waived the $500,000 fee she ordinarily charges in exchange for a guest spot on “Oprah,” which she never got — and now King won’t pay up.
- Charlie Sheen is telling friends he loved watching “Two and a Half Men” on Monday night, and that seeing his funeral was “eerie, but fun.”
- Brad Pitt said on “Ellen” that his kids are “really putting on the heat” about he and Angelina Jolie getting married. We assume he patiently explained to the children that if mummy and Daddy tied the knot, they’d lose one of their most annoying and prevalent talking points.
