Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Queen Night performance, ranked from worst to best

- “Dancing With the Stars” celebrated the legendary rock band Queen on Monday night.
- Olivia Jade Giannulli topped the leaderboard. The Miz and partner Witney Carson were eliminated.
- Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa landed in the bottom two despite a high-scoring tango.
ELIMINATED: The Miz and Witney Carson were sent home on Monday after scoring 32 out 40 – the lowest of the night – for their foxtrot to “Radio Ga Ga.”
Watch The Miz and Carson’s foxtrot below:
SAFE: Iman Shumpert was initially tied with The Miz after scoring 32 for a paso doble to “Another One Bites the Dust.” But Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach scored two extra points in the relay round, bumping them to 34 out of 40.
Their total score at the end of the night was 34, including the bonus points from the relay round.
During the relay round, Shumpert and Karagach danced the jive to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” alongside two other couples — Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, and The Miz and Carson.
Watch Shumpert and Karagach’s paso doble below:
SAFE: Suni Lee scored 33 out of 40 with her paso doble to “We Will Rock You” with partner Sasha Farber. The pair got a bonus point for their relay round Viennese waltz to “We Are The Champions,” bringing their total to 34 out of 40.
The pair performed a Viennese waltz in the relay round alongside Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev.
Watch Lee and Farber’s paso doble below:
SAFE: Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, like Lee and Farber, scored 33 out of 40 for their jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now.” They scored a bonus point with a relay round Viennese waltz to “We Are The Champions,” bringing their total to 34 points.
Watch Kloots and Bersten’s jive below:
SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke’s emotional foxtrot to “You’re My Best Friend” scored 34 out of 40. They got two bonus points with a relay round jive to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” bringing their total to 36.
Watch Rigsby and Burke’s foxtrot below:
SAFE: Melora Hardin scored 36 out of 40 for her foxtrot to “Killer Queen” with partner Artem Chigvintsev, and another two points in the relay round, totaling 38 for the night.
Hardin and Chigvinstev got their extra two points for a Viennese waltz to “We Are The Champions” in the relay round.
Watch Hardin and Chigvinstev’s foxtrot below.
SAFE: Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater scored 38 out of 40 with a Viennese waltz to “Somebody To Love.”
Although Slater and Allen performed a foxtrot in the relay round to “Under Pressure,” alongside Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, the country singer didn’t score any bonus points in that round.
Watch Slater and Allen’s Viennese waltz below.
SAFE: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson got a near-perfect score of 39 out of 40 with their tango to “Body Language” but still shockingly ended up in the bottom two. Ultimately, the judges saved the pair from elimination.
Watch Siwa and Johnson’s tango below:
SAFE: Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy scored 38 out of 40 with a quickstep to “Fat Bottomed Girls” and four bonus points with a relay round foxtrot to “Under Pressure,” bringing their total to 42.
Watch Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy’s quickstep below: