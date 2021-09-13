Search

‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals its official cast portraits – see JoJo Siwa, Mel C, and the rest of the celebrities competing this season

Debanjali Bose
Dancing with the Stars cast portraits of Brian Austin Green, Olivia Jade, and Matt James
‘DWTS’ just released its official cast portraits. ABC/Maarten de Boer
  • “Dancing with the Stars” released official cast portraits ahead of the season 30 premiere.
  • Matt James, JoJo Siwa, and Sunisa Lee are set to show off their ballroom dancing skills.
  • The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Allen cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Moore cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Melanie C
Melanie C 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Mel C cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Matt James
Matt James 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
James cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Martin Kove
Martin Kove 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Kove cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Michael Gregory “The Miz” Mizanin
Michael Gregory 'The Miz' Mizanin 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
The Miz cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Shumpert cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Lee cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Kloots cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Siwa cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Cody Rigsby
Cody Rigsby 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Rigsby cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Green cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Christine Chiu
Christine Chiu 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Chiu cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin 'Dancing with the Stars' cast photo
Hardin cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Giannulli cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC
