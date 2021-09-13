‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals its official cast portraits – see JoJo Siwa, Mel C, and the rest of the celebrities competing this season
Debanjali Bose
- “Dancing with the Stars” released official cast portraits ahead of the season 30 premiere.
-
Matt James, JoJo Siwa, and Sunisa Lee are set to show off their ballroom dancing skills.
-
The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
-
Jimmie Allen
Kenya Moore
Melanie C
Matt James
Martin Kove
Michael Gregory “The Miz” Mizanin
Iman Shumpert
Sunisa Lee
Amanda Kloots
JoJo Siwa
Cody Rigsby
Brian Austin Green
Christine Chiu
Melora Hardin
Olivia Jade Giannulli