Turns Out Obama DID Move His Libya Speech To Avoid Cutting Into Dancing With The Stars

Yesterday, I speculated (sort of jokingly) that the White House has pushed Obama’s nationally televised address on Libya to the unlikely time of 7:30 in an effort not interfere with Dancing With the Stars.



Turns out I was right.

From the NYT Decoder blog:

A White House spokesman, Joshua Earnest, sent a statement by e-mail: “The White House routinely works with the networks, as a group, in circumstances like these to find a time that’s respectful of both the networks and their audience – while ensuring that the president has the platform he needs to deliver an important message to the American people.”

Lord knows it’s important to be respectful to DWTS when the President is talking about war in the Middle East.

