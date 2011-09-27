Here's That Video Of The Nancy Grace 'Dancing With The Stars' Nip Slip You've Been Asking For

Megan Angelo

Nancy Grace was uncharacteristically speechless after finishing her quickstep routine on “Dancing With the Stars” last night.

That’s because the HLN host had just suffered a wardrobe malfunction — her brown sequined top temporarily gave way.

Producers cut to the crowd for a couple of seconds while Grace tucked herself back in.

If it’s any consolation, her husband didn’t even seem to notice.

Click to 4:00 in the video below.

[via Newser]

