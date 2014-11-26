'Dancing With The Stars' Did A Routine Set To Old Nintendo Music, And It's Amazing

“Dancing with the Stars” went old school on Monday night.

Mark Ballas and Sadie Robertson, from the show “Duck Dynasty,” danced to music from “Super Mario Bros.”

As expected, it was as amazing as any dance set to music from “Super Mario Bros.” could be.

Ballas was Mario, Robertson was Princess Peach, and a couple of other dancers jumped in later as Luigi and Toad.

Nobody did the original “Mario” dance, which was featured during the ending credits of the TV show “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!,” unfortunately.

Still, the “Dancing with the Stars” choreography is pretty awesome. And if you can’t get the song out of your head, Nintendo released the “Super Mario Bros.” medley.

Check out the video from “Dancing with the Stars” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.