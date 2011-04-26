WATCH: "Dancing With The Stars" -- This Is What Ralph Macchio Has Been Reduced To

Poor Ralph Macchio has been trying so hard to make good on his “Dancing With the Stars” stint.



And this week, he and partner Karina Smirnoff seemed determined to live up to the expectations viewers have had for Macchio — the star was an early favourite who ended up floundering.

Smirnoff took a nasty tumble during the routine, but the real problem was the cape dress Macchio was made to wear. He paired it with a very brave face.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

