Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Janet Jackson Night performance, ranked from worst to best

ELIMINATED: Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater were eliminated after scoring 32 out of 40 – the lowest score of the night – for their cha cha to "Escapade."

SAFE: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach were close to the bottom with 35 out of 40 for their cha cha to "Rhythm Nation," but they secured enough votes to make it to the semi-final next week.

ELIMINATED: Olivia Jade Giannulli scored a solid 36 out of 40 for her Argentine tango to "Any Time, Any Place" with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, but was eliminated.

SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke scored 38 out of 40 with a paso doble to "Black Cat."

SAFE: JoJo Siwa's salsa to "Feedback" with Jenna Johnson scored a near-perfect 39 out of 40. The two also won a dance-off against Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy, scoring two additional bonus points.

SAFE: Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten earned their first perfect "DWTS" score with a jazz routine to "Miss You Much." They scored two additional bonus points by winning a dance-off against Rigsby and Burke.

SAFE: Melora Hardin was back at the top of the leaderboard after she and Artem Chigvintsev scored a 40 out of 40 for their paso doble to "If" and won a dance-off against Shumpert and Karagach.