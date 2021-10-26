Every celebrity’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Horror Night performance, ranked from worst to best

ELIMINATED: Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong had the lowest scores of the night – 32 out of 40 – for their Argentine tango to “Take My Breath” and were eliminated at the end of the episode. Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: The Miz scored 34 out of 40 for his paso doble to “Wicked Games” with partner Witney Carson. The two wore outfits inspired by the 1987 movie “Hellraiser.” The Miz and Witney Carson. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Melora Hardin paid homage to “Cujo” with her jive to “Hound Dog” with Artem Chigvintsev. Like Carson and The Miz, the pair scored 34 out of 40. Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Suni Lee and Sasha Farber scored 36 out of 40 for their vampire-inspired tango to “Bad Habits.” Unfortunately, they still landed in the bottom two, although all four judges voted to keep them in the competition. Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Oliva Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy might have been in the bottom two for “Grease” night but they once again delivered a solid performance – a “Purge”-inspired paso doble to “Beggin” – and scored 36 out of 40. Oliva Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Cody Rigsby went full “American Psycho” for the night, scoring 36 out of 40 for his cha cha to “There Will Be Blood” with partner Cheryl Burke. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Jimmie Allen scored 38 out of 40 for his contemporary routine to “Say Something” with pro partner Emma Slater. The dance was a nod to the movie “A Quiet Place.” Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten scored 38 out of 40, earned 10s from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, for their “Saw”-inspired Argentine tango to “Paint It, Black.” Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. Eric McCandless/ABC Watch their performance below.

SAFE: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned perfect scores for the second week in a row with their scary good “It”-inspired jazz routine to “Anything Goes.” JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their performance below.