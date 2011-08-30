The New "Dancing With The Stars" Cast List Is Out, And Nancy Grace And Chaz Bono Are On It

Photo: YouTube

Tot mum tango, anyone?Nancy Grace will headline the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” according to a report that leaked the cast list ahead of tonight’s reveal.



Update: It’s official.

Joining her: Kristin Cavallari, Ricki Lake, Hope Solis (see below), Elisabetta Canalis, David Arquette, Rob Kardashian, Ryan O’Neal, J.R. Martinez, Chaz Bono, Carson Kressley and Ron Artest.

Call it the season of the recently dumped.

Courteney Cox recently divorced Arquette.

Cavallari’s engagement to NFL star Jay Cutler was just called off, and Canalis is George Clooney‘s latest ex.

(This development does little to combat the perception that both of those last two relationships were enormous publicity stunts.)

About that “Hope Solis” thing.

This leaked list contained several typos, and we’re guessing (hoping) they meant to say soccer sensation Hope Solo. Update: Yes!

DWTS dancer Maksim Chmerkovsky recently told reporters he’d love to partner with Solo.

In case you’re wondering Chaz Bono will have a female partner.

