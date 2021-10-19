Search

Every celebrity’s ‘Grease’ performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ranked from worst to best

Debanjali Bose
'Grease' night on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Jimmie Allen and partner Emma Slater on ‘Grease’ night. ABC/Christopher Willard
  • “DWTS” celebrated “Grease” night on Monday with dances to songs from the iconic musical movie.
  • JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned the first perfect score of the season with a soulful foxtrot.
  • Mel C and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated despite a strong performance that got 36 out of 40.
SAFE: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach scored 28 out of 40 for their Viennese waltz to “Hopelessly Devoted To You” – the lowest score of the night. But the pair received enough votes to avoid the bottom two.
Iman Shumpert and Danielle Karagach in 'Dancing With the Stars'
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed a quickstep to “We Go Together” and scored 32 out of 40.
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on DWTS
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: The Miz and partner Witney Carson’s jive to “Greased Lightning'” also scored a 32 out of 40.
The Miz and Witney Carson on DWTS
The Miz and Witney Carson. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Jimmie Allen scored a slightly higher 34 out of 40 for his foxtrot to “Sandy” with partner Emma Slater.
Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater on DWTS
Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Suni Lee and Sasha Farber scored 36 out of 40 dancing the Charleston to “Born to Hand Jive.” 36 proved to be a popular score Monday night, with the judges awarding it to five other couples as well.
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber on DWTS
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

ELIMINATED: However, despite scoring an impressive 36 out of 40 for their quickstep to “You’re the One that I Want,” Mel C and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition at the end of the “Grease” episode.
Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko on DWTS
Mel C and Gleb Savchenko. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, who were in the bottom two last week, wowed judges with their Rumba to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” and scored 36 out of 40.
Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong
Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy also scored 36 out of 40 with their foxtrot to “Summer Nights” – but it wasn’t enough to save them from the bottom two. Ultimately, judge Len Goodman kept them in the competition.
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy on DWTS
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Melora Hardin, who was at the top of the scoreboard last week, slipped a few rungs and scored 36 out of 40 for her Viennese waltz to “Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee” with partner Artem Chigvintsev.
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing With the Stars
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten scored a near-perfect 39 out of 40 for their Viennese waltz to “Beauty School Dropout.”
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. ABC/Christopher Willard
Watch their performance below.

SAFE: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned the first perfect score of the season with their foxtrot to “Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).”
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson performing on 'Grease' night on 'Dancing With the Stars'
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Christopher Willard/ABC
Watch their performance below.

About the Author
Debanjali Bose