Every celebrity’s ‘Grease’ performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ranked from worst to best

- “DWTS” celebrated “Grease” night on Monday with dances to songs from the iconic musical movie.
- JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned the first perfect score of the season with a soulful foxtrot.
- Mel C and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated despite a strong performance that got 36 out of 40.
SAFE: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach scored 28 out of 40 for their Viennese waltz to “Hopelessly Devoted To You” – the lowest score of the night. But the pair received enough votes to avoid the bottom two.
SAFE: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed a quickstep to “We Go Together” and scored 32 out of 40.
SAFE: The Miz and partner Witney Carson’s jive to “Greased Lightning'” also scored a 32 out of 40.
SAFE: Jimmie Allen scored a slightly higher 34 out of 40 for his foxtrot to “Sandy” with partner Emma Slater.
SAFE: Suni Lee and Sasha Farber scored 36 out of 40 dancing the Charleston to “Born to Hand Jive.” 36 proved to be a popular score Monday night, with the judges awarding it to five other couples as well.
ELIMINATED: However, despite scoring an impressive 36 out of 40 for their quickstep to “You’re the One that I Want,” Mel C and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition at the end of the “Grease” episode.
SAFE: Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, who were in the bottom two last week, wowed judges with their Rumba to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” and scored 36 out of 40.
SAFE: Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy also scored 36 out of 40 with their foxtrot to “Summer Nights” – but it wasn’t enough to save them from the bottom two. Ultimately, judge Len Goodman kept them in the competition.
SAFE: Melora Hardin, who was at the top of the scoreboard last week, slipped a few rungs and scored 36 out of 40 for her Viennese waltz to “Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee” with partner Artem Chigvintsev.
SAFE: Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten scored a near-perfect 39 out of 40 for their Viennese waltz to “Beauty School Dropout.”
SAFE: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned the first perfect score of the season with their foxtrot to “Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).”
