Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale performance, ranked from worst to best

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke scored a 36 out of 40 — the lowest of the night — for their paso doble/cha cha fusion to “Free Your Mind.” The two finished in third place at the finale. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten’s Viennese waltz/paso doble fusion to “Never Tear Us Apart” earned a slightly higher score of 38 out of 40. The pair placed fourth out of the four couples in the finale. Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.

JoJo Siwa scored a perfect 40 out of 40 — a popular score on Monday night — for her tango/cha cha fusion to “I Love It” with partner Jenna Johnson. Siwa and Johnson finished second. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.

Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert started the night strong with a 40 out of 40 for a cha cha/foxtrot fusion to “September” with pro partner Daniella Karagach. Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.

Rigsby and Burke earned their first perfect score this season with a “wild, wacky, and wonderful” freestyle to “Beethoven’s Fifth/Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance)” on Monday. Rigsby. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.

Kloots and Bersten’s freestyle to “A Sky Full of Stars” also got a perfect score with judge Carrie Ann Inaba praising the routine as “hope and resilience personified.” Kloots and Bersten. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.

Siwa and Johnson finished strong with a perfect score for their freestyle to “Born This Way.” The two were consistent all season, frequently earning perfect or near-perfect scores. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch the performance below.