Search

Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale performance, ranked from worst to best

Esme Mazzeo,Debanjali Bose
Iman Shumpert Daniella Karagach
Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert during their fusion performance. ABC/Eric McCandless
  • Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday.
  • The two also earned two perfect scores, alongside JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. 
  • Siwa and Johnson placed second followed by Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke in third place.
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke scored a 36 out of 40 — the lowest of the night — for their paso doble/cha cha fusion to “Free Your Mind.” The two finished in third place at the finale.
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten’s Viennese waltz/paso doble fusion to “Never Tear Us Apart” earned a slightly higher score of 38 out of 40. The pair placed fourth out of the four couples in the finale.
AMANDA KLOOTS, ALAN BERSTEN
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

 

JoJo Siwa scored a perfect 40 out of 40 — a popular score on Monday night — for her tango/cha cha fusion to “I Love It” with partner Jenna Johnson. Siwa and Johnson finished second.
Jenna Johnson and Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert started the night strong with a 40 out of 40 for a cha cha/foxtrot fusion to “September” with pro partner Daniella Karagach.
DANIELLA KARAGACH, IMAN SHUMPERT
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

Rigsby and Burke earned their first perfect score this season with a “wild, wacky, and wonderful” freestyle to “Beethoven’s Fifth/Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance)” on Monday.
Cody Rigsby
Rigsby. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

Kloots and Bersten’s freestyle to “A Sky Full of Stars” also got a perfect score with judge Carrie Ann Inaba praising the routine as “hope and resilience personified.”
Amanda Kloots
Kloots and Bersten. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

Siwa and Johnson finished strong with a perfect score for their freestyle to “Born This Way.” The two were consistent all season, frequently earning perfect or near-perfect scores.
Jenna Johnson and Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

Mirrorball champions Shumpert and Karagach scored 40 out of 40 for their freestyle to “Lose Control/Bounce.” Judge Julianne Hough called the routine her “favorite freestyle” on the show.
DANIELLA KARAGACH, IMAN SHUMPERT
Shumpert and Karagach. ABC/Eric McCandless
Watch the performance below. 

 

About the Author
Esme Mazzeo,Debanjali Bose