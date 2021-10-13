Every celebrity’s Disney Villains performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ranked from worst to best

Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess scored 27 out of 40 for their paso doble inspired by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. The real-life couple dances their final dance on ‘DWTS.’ ABC/Eric McCandless The judges praised Green’s growth, but he was eliminated for having the lowest combined total of viewer votes and judges scores. Watch the couple battle in a paso doble for their final dance below.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong danced a Viennese waltz to Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” inspired by “Snow White,” scoring 30 out of 40. Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong performed a devilishly royal Viennese waltz. ABC/Eric McCandless Moore stunned as the evil queen, but they landed in the bottom two. The pair was saved from elimination by judge Len Goodman. Watch Moore’s Viennese waltz below.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke earned 31 out of 40 for a Viennese waltz to “Gaston” from “Beauty & the Beast” – his highest score so far this season. Rigsby channeled Gaston for his dance with Burke. ABC/Eric McCandless Though the judges praised Rigsby’s performance, they did mention he has to work on his technique. Watch Rigsby dance a Viennese waltz below.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold performed a paso doble inspired by “The Jungle Book” and scored 31 out of 40, consisting of his first 8s from the judges. James’ final dance on ‘DWTS’ was a paso doble. ABC/Eric McCandless The judges praised James for a powerful performance, but he and Arnold were the second eliminated couple of the night when Goodman voted to save Moore. Watch James’ final dance, a paso doble, below.

NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach danced an Argentine tango to the “Aladdin” song “Arabian Nights.” The pair scored 33 out of 40. Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach danced an Argentine tango. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Shumpert’s Argentine tango below.

The Miz and Witney Carson danced an Argentine tango to “Be Prepared” from “The Lion King.” The judges praised his commitment to the character of Scar and the content of the dance and awarded the couple 34 out of 40 points. The Miz channeled Scar from ‘The Lion King’ and had one of the most amazing looks of the night. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch The Miz perform an Argentine tango below.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater danced a “Peter Pan”-inspired jazz number to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” that earned them their first 9s of the competition, scoring 35 out of 40 overall. Allen and Slater channeled Captain Hook and Tinkerbell. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Allen dance jazz below.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson scored 35 out of 40 for a paso doble to “Ways to be Wicked” from “Descendants 2.” Goodman called the dance “fantastic” while Inaba called it “hectic.” Siwa promoted anti-bullying in her video package before dancing a paso doble with Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Siwa dance the paso doble below.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko danced a Viennese waltz to Lana Del Rey’s rendition of “Once Upon a Dream” inspired by “Maleficent.” Inaba said she went from “sporty to the queen of evil.” The pair scored 35 out of 40. Mel C transformed into a breathtaking Maleficent. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Mel C perform a Viennese waltz below.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy earned 35 out of 40 for their jazz routine inspired by “Coco.” The judges praised Giannulli’s acting during the routine and said the pair captured the spirit of the movie well. Olivia Jade proved that acting is in her blood during her jazz routine. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Giannulli’s jazz routine below.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber’s Viennese waltz to “I Put A Spell On You” inspired by “Hocus Pocus” earned 35 out of 40 points and praise for the gymnast coming out of her shell. Lee’s dance was spellbinding. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Lee’s Viennese waltz below.

Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten danced a paso doble to “Call Me Cruella” from the movie “Cruella.” Bruno Tonioli called the performance, which got them 36 out of 40 points, “devilishly stylish.” Kloots channelled one of the most evil villains in Disney history for her cruel paso doble. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch Kloots perform a paso doble below.