Every celebrity’s Disney Heroes performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ranked from worst to best

Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess scored 25 out of 40 with their waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs.” The judges weren’t fond of the couple’s PDA while dancing. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Matt James got a slightly higher score of 26 out of 40 for his quickstep to “The Incredits” from “The Incredibles” with partner Lindsay Arnold, but his costume was very memorable. Matt James and Lindsay Arnold. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke scored 27 out of 40 with their jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie.” Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Kenya Moore did a contemporary dance routine to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” with partner Brandon Armstrong. The pair scored 29 out of 40. Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach danced the foxtrot to “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” scoring 30 out of 40. Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

The Miz danced the quickstep to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin” with partner Witney Carson and scored 31 out 40. The Miz and Witney Carson. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko scored 31 out of 40 with their jazz routine to “Step In Time” from “Mary Poppins.” Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

While Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater initially scored 30 out of 40 for their Paso Doble to “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” from “Mulan,” the judges awarded them an extra two points for the Mickey Dance Challenge routine. Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater. ABC/Eric McCandless Allen and Slater ended the night with 32 out of 40 for their unique take on the first-ever Mickey Dance Challenge where Disney icon Mickey Mouse gave the contestants dance moves they had to incorporate into their routine. Watch their dance below.

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten scored 32 out of 40 with their rumba to “You’ll Be In My Heart” from “Tarzan.” Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber’s salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto” from the upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda film “Encanto” scored 33 out of 40. Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. ABC/Eric McCandless Watch their dance below.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy’s samba routine to “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from “The Lion King” scored 35 out of 40. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy. ABC/Eric McCandless Judge Derek Hough praised the performance , telling Giannulli she was quickly becoming one of his favorite dancers to watch this season. Watch their dance below.

JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson’s Viennese waltz to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella” earned one of the top scores of the night. JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless Siwa and Johnson’s dreamy dance tied them with Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy for second place. Watch their dance below.