WATCH: Pia Toscano Continues In-Your-Face-"Idol" Tour By Performing On "Dancing With The Stars"

Last night on “Dancing With the Stars,” Pia Toscano belted while her boyfriend, Mark Ballas, twirled around the dance floor.



You know, it was just like any couple’s Tuesday night.

“Idol” castoff Toscano’s performance overshadowed the elimination of Chris Jericho, whose departure surprised “Stars” fans.

“Idol” producers were likely grimacing their way through Toscano’s performance — must sting to see another network cash in on her. Maybe next year they’ll lock down the “Idol” studio, which sits just across from the “Dancing” one, more securely.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.