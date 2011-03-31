WATCH: Chris Brown Tries To Set Back The Clock By Singing "Forever" On "Dancing With The Stars"

Chris Brown‘s publicist quit last week, but judging from the singer’s performance on “Dancing With the Stars” last night, his choreographer is up to the task of trying to make him look good.



Brown sang twice on the results show (radio host Mike Catherwood went home, by the way), highlighting two songs off his new album FAME, which is expected to officially hit #1 on the Billboard charts today.

But what was fascinating about Brown’s numbers was the prominent inclusion of “Forever,” Brown’s infectious hit from 2008.

That’s right, 2008 — a year when Brown and “Forever” enjoyed radio ubiquity and a lucrative endorsement from Wrigley.

A year when Brown was hailed as Michael Jackson in the making — and known, along with Rihanna, as half of a blissful R&B power couple.

Brown can’t go back to that era, but no one’s stopping him from reminding audiences that it happened.

And we’d rather he distract us with “Forever” than that Sisqo-reminiscent dye job (which, probably thanks to the fact that it was the centrepiece of all “GMA”-freakout coverage, has already been washed down the drain).





