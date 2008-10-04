Dancing With The Stars Champ Vows To Win Race Against IRS

Former Dancing with the Stars champ, and race car driver, Helio Castroneves has been charged with tax evasion. Yet following a tearful court appearance on Friday, in which he was forced to turn over his passport but was released on $10-million bail to compete in a US race, he vowed to “win this race.”



LA Times: Race car driver and ” Dancing With the Stars” winner Helio Castroneves pleaded not guilty Friday to federal tax evasion charges and declared outside the courtroom that he would treat the case like a race against the Internal Revenue Service.

“I’m a race car driver,” the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner said. “This is a very difficult situation. I’ll be strong, and I’ll win this race.”

Castroneves, 33, spoke after his release on $10-million bail following a court appearance in which he was shackled in handcuffs and leg chains and was visibly weeping into a wad of white tissue.

Afterward, Castroneves hopped into a waiting car and headed for a flight to Atlanta to participate in this weekend’s Petit Le Mans race. Terms of Castroneves’ release allow him to travel for work in the United States but not abroad.

TMZ has video and adds that $8 million of his bail “is security, from one of Helio’s accounts in the Netherlands. His lawyer was also arraigned along with Helio’s sister, both of whom were allegedly in on the tax scheme.”

