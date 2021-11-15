‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro thinks Tyra Banks is ‘doing a great job’ hosting despite viewer criticism

Tyra Banks on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ ABC/Eric McCandless

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Alan Bersten said Tyra Banks is “doing a great job.”

Some fans of the show have criticized Banks and compared her to former host Tom Bergeron.

Bersten said Banks is “really obviously trying her best.”

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten defended Tyra Banks amid viewer criticism about her hosting skills.

Banks replaced long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on the show in 2020.

Since then, a vocal contingent of “DWTS” fans have repeatedly criticized the former supermodel for her hosting skills and compared her to Bergeron, particularly for having discussed contestant Suni Lee’s health problems on air in a recent episode.

In a recent interview with Insider, Bersten, who is paired with Amanda Kloots this season, said it’s “really hard to please people” when you’re in Banks’ position.

“I feel like Tyra is doing a great job and she’s really obviously trying her best,” Bersten said. “And Tom was great and Erin was great.”

Bersten continued that “there’s so much going on” in the “DWTS” ballroom, “if you’re looking for something, you can find the negativity in anything.” However, he explained that everyone sitting inside the theater is “so positive” and “supportive.”

“It’s really important to just cheer each other on and that includes the judges and Tyra and the producers — we are one big family,” he added.

Bergeron with Hannah Brown and Bersten. Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Bergeron previously said on the podcast “Bob Saget’s Here for You” that he had “fun being fired” from “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020. Bergeron cohosted the ABC show for 28 seasons and 14 years.

“The show that I left is not the show that I loved,” Bergeron told Saget, according to People. “So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I even knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted.”

Bergeron and Andrews (who started hosting alongside Bergeron in 2014), exited “DWTS” in July 2020, with Bergeron announcing on Twitter at the time that he had been “just informed” that the show “will be continuing without me.”

Looking back at his departure from “DWTS,” Bergeron told Saget: “I wasn’t surprised that that was my last season. So, there was no blue period. Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody.”