WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Winners Of 'Dancing With The Stars'

It’s no secret that the celebrities who go on “Dancing With the Stars” aren’t at their starriest when they do it.
The whole point, often, is to rejuvenate one’s career with a quickstep jumpstart.
Consider one of tonight’s three finalists, Ricki Lake (the other two are J.R. Martinez and Rob Kardashian) — after years out of the spotlight, she wormed her way back in and is now circling another talk show.
But how much is the actual crown worth to a celebrity’s career?
Season 3 winner, NFL great Emmitt Smith, is a football commentator and owns a Baltimore-based real estate development firm.
After winning season 4, speed skater Apolo Ohno locked up an endorsement deal with watchmaker Omega -- and, oh yeah, won a ton of medals at the 2010 Winter Games.
Racecar driver Helio Castroneves has been plagued by controversy since winning season 5: in 2008, he got in trouble with the IRS for failing to report his full income. This year, he was fined for blasting IndyCar officials on Twitter.
One could argue that season 7 winner Brooke Burke Charvet has had the best luck of all -- she now co-hosts the show with Tom Bergeron.
Shawn Johnson, who won season 8, is still tearing up the world of gymnastics -- she won a silver medal at the Pan Am games last month.
Donny Osmond, who won season 9, is touring with his sister and longtime collaborator Marie. The two recently released a new album.
