WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Winners Of 'Dancing With The Stars'

It’s no secret that the celebrities who go on “Dancing With the Stars” aren’t at their starriest when they do it.



The whole point, often, is to rejuvenate one’s career with a quickstep jumpstart.

Consider one of tonight’s three finalists, Ricki Lake (the other two are J.R. Martinez and Rob Kardashian) — after years out of the spotlight, she wormed her way back in and is now circling another talk show.

But how much is the actual crown worth to a celebrity’s career?

