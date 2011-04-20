WATCH: Not Even John Travolta Can Save This Season Of "Dancing With The Stars"

We’ve lamented before that this season of “Dancing With the Stars” is a snoozefest — and bad news for the future of the ABC franchise.



Now, producers are clearly starting to realise it, too — they’re starting to step up the stunt walk-ons.

Last night, John Travolta made a rehearsal appearance to coach Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovsky on their chemistry. (Alley, with her slipping and shoe-losing antics, has been carrying the excitement load alone so far.)

Anyway, it appears that Travolta’s condition for coming on the show was that the producers allow him to test out some comedy material.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.