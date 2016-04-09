Dancing seniors perfectly nail all the dance moves to the song "Watch Me" by Silentó

A video of two elderly women living at a nursing home in Georgia has gone viral. The women, who are best friends according to nursing home staff, danced to the popular song “Watch Me” by Silentó, mastering moves like “the whip,” “the nae nae,” and “the stanky leg.”

