Dancing Olympic Luger Twerks While Wearing Teammate's Medal To 'Bless It'

Leah Goldman

Luger Kate Hansen dances her heart out to warm up and get focused before her luge races. Hansen didn’t win a medal but her U.S. teammate Erin Hamlin won the bronze, becoming the first American to win a medal in luge in history.

Yesterday, while hanging out in the Olympic Village, Hansen “danced-blessed” Hamlin’s medal. Some twerking was involved.

From Hamlin’s Instagram: “
Had to get my medal “dance-blessed” by the one and only @k8ertotz #bustaBRONZEmove #Sochi2014″

Hansen’s warm up is really funny. Here are some photos from before her run on Monday:

Kate hansen dancing luger 3Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Kate hansen dancing luger 4Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

