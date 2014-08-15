You Can Now Watch The Best Scene From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Online

Disney/Marvel Vin Diesel voices Groot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (above left).

Warning: Don’t go any further if you still haven’t seen “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Some of our favourite scenes in”Guardians of the Galaxy” are Chris Pratt’s awesome entrance to the film along with a surprise cameo from a long-teased villain entering the Marvel universe.

However, many people agree the best scene of the film comprises of a dancing baby version of Groot seen at the film’s end grooving to Michael Jackson.

It’s one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen and has quickly become one of everyone’s most talked-about scenes.

If you’ve been dying to rewatch the scene, you don’t have to head back to theatres. Yahoo! Movies has posted the footage online.

The clip is exclusively on Yahoo! right now. You can check it out here.

Here are the GIFs you’ll want to see over and over again.

Marvel via Yahoo! Vin Diesel voices Groot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (above left).

Marvel via Yahoo! Vin Diesel voices Groot in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (above left).

Also, for those of you who are obsessed with this scene, one genius individual has already made their own real-working dancing Groot. Disney, why aren’t you capitalising on this?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.