THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Dance Mums' nearly 10 years later

Jason Merritt/KCA2015/Getty Images ‘Dance Mums’ first aired nearly 10 years ago.

The reality show “Dance Mums” first premiered in 2011, nearly 10 years ago.

JoJo Siwa has gone on to achieve a massive social-media following.

Maddie Ziegler made it big when she danced in Sia’s music video.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s been almost 10 years since “Dance Mums” first premiered on Lifetime in 2011.

The hit reality series introduced the world to controversial figure Abby Lee Miller, the strict teacher of the elite Abby Lee Dance Company.

Although the show mainly focused on the drama stirred by the students’ mothers, many of the young dancers have achieved mainstream success and moved on to acting, singing, and more.

Here’s what the cast of “Dance Mums” has been up to:

Maddie Ziegler was 8 years old when “Dance Mums” started filming.

Lifetime Maddie Ziegler on ‘Dance Mums.’

In the first episode, her mum, Melissa Gisoni, proudly declared that Maddie was Abby Lee’s favourite student, and the dancer kept that title for most of her ALDC career.

The 18-year-old is one of the most famous dancers to emerge from the show.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Maddie Ziegler is set to appear in the ‘West Side Story’ remake.

In 2014, Maddie hit it big when musician Sia tapped her to appear in the “Chandelier” music video. The two have continued to work closely together, with Ziegler starring in Sia’s upcoming movie “Music,” which has been criticised for casting an able-bodied actor to play a disabled character.

Maddie is also set to play Velma in the 2021 “West Side Story” remake.

In addition to dancing and acting, she judged Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance?” in 2016, released a memoir titled “The Maddie Diaries” in 2017, and launched a makeup collection with Morphe in 2020.

Maddie’s younger sister, Mackenzie, was one of the youngest ALDC dancers.

Lifetime Mackenzie Ziegler on ‘Dance Mums.’

Mackenzie was around 6 years old at the start of the show, so she competed in a lower age bracket than the rest of the team.

She was known for her comedic quotes, like when she said she didn’t need to be a Broadway dancer, she just wanted to stay home and eat chips.

She’s now focusing on a singing career.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Mackenzie Ziegler released an album, ‘Phases,’ in 2018.

After leaving “Dance Mums,” Mackenzie has released music under the stage name Kenzie.

She dropped her first album “Phases” in 2018 and even collaborated with Sia for her 2020 song “Exhale.”

With a growing presence on YouTube and TikTok, Kenzie’s also branched into acting by starring on the Brat web series “Total Eclipse” and voicing the main character in the US version of the film “Ice Princess Lily” (2019).

Chloe Lukasiak often played second fiddle to Maddie.

Lifetime Chloe Lukasiak on ‘Dance Mums.’

Chloe was 9 years old when she first appeared on “Dance Mums,” and she was one of Maddie’s biggest challengers.

Every week was a battle to see which one of them would win the solo at the competition.

Now, she’s attending college.

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images Chloe Lukasiak has said she’s attending Pepperdine University.

Chloe stepped away from the often-toxic competitive-dance world when she left the series at the end of season 4.

Now, she’s 19 years old and attending Pepperdine University for a creative-writing degree.

She has a separate Instagram where she posts her poetry, and she previously released a book in 2018 called “Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World.”

She also uploads vlogs on YouTube for over 2 million subscribers and has appeared in various movies like “Centre Stage: On Pointe” (2016) and “Loophole” (2019).

Nia Sioux was 10 when her “Dance Mums” journey began.

Lifetime Nia Sioux on ‘Dance Mums.’

Although Abby Lee seemingly didn’t consider her one of the top dancers, Nia held her own and even learned how to perfect a difficult signature move – the death drop, in which the dancer falls to the ground in a split-legged pose.

Nia is currently enrolled at UCLA.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Nia Sioux is acting and singing while attending UCLA.

The 19-year-old is attending UCLA while also staying busy with a budding singing and acting career.

She’s worked on shows like CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Brat’s web series “Sunnyside Up” and is set to appear in the upcoming film “I Am Mortal,” which is in post-production.

Nia also dropped her latest single “Low Key Love” in 2020, and she vlogs on YouTube for over a million subscribers.

Brooke Hyland was the oldest member of the team when the show started.

Lifetime Brooke Hyland on ‘Dance Mums.’

At 13 years old, Brooke had already been dancing for years and seemed, at times, to be getting tired of it.

Throughout the series, she would say that she was missing out on regular high-school activities because she was so focused on dance.

Brooke eventually got the normal school experience she wanted.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Brooke Hyland graduated from Ohio University.

After leaving the show at age 16, Brooke finished up high school and eventually went on to graduate from Ohio University with a marketing degree in 2019.

She tried her hand at a singing career shortly after she left “Dance Mums,” but now she runs a popular food-themed Instagram account and occasionally posts on her YouTube channel, which has nearly 200,000 subscribers.

She still seems to be close friends with Nia and was pictured hanging out with her in late 2020.

Brooke’s younger sister, Paige, was 10 years old when the show started.

Lifetime Paige Hyland on ‘Dance Mums.’

Paige tried hard to keep up with Chloe and Maddie but often found herself relegated to group dances instead of solos.

Paige is now a college student with millions of Instagram followers.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Paige Hyland occasionally dances on TikTok.

According to her Instagram, the 20-year-old currently attends West Virginia University.

Gaining popularity on social media, Paige has over 3 million followers on Instagram and over 700,000 on TikTok, where she’ll sometimes show off her dance moves.

Kendall Vertes joined the show on season two.

Lifetime Kendall Vertes on ‘Dance Mums.’

Dancing since she was just 18 months old, the then-9-year-old stayed on the show through season seven.

Kendall is now an actress and singer.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Kendall Vertes has appeared in several films.

Under the stage name Kendall K, she released several albums and singles, with her latest song “Girl Talk” debuting in 2018.

The 18-year-old also branched into acting, recently appearing in the movies “Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time” (2019), “Santa in Training” (2019), and a live-action version of “Anastasia” (2020), about the Romanov royal family.

She also regularly posts on her Instagram page, which has over 8 million followers.

Asia Monet Ray joined the show during season three.

Lifetime Asia Monet Ray on ‘Dance Mums.’

When she was 8 years old, Asia was brought onto the ALDC team and challenged other performers like Mackenzie.

Asia is now focusing on a singing career.

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images Asia Monet Ray posts song covers on YouTube.

After “Dance Mums,” she had her own Lifetime reality show called “Raising Asia” that ran for a single season in 2014.

Asia also jumped into acting, appearing on multiple episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and FX’s “American Crime Story.”

These days, the 15-year-old is prioritising a music career, as she released her single “Real Life” in 2019 and frequently posts song covers on her YouTube page to nearly 500,000 subscribers.

Kalani Hilliker joined the elite dance team during season four.

Lifetime Kalani Hilliker on ‘Dance Mums.’

Kalani gained attention on Lifetime’s “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” a “Dance Mums” spin-off in which young performers compete for $US100,000 and a scholarship to the Joffrey Ballet School.

She officially joined the reality-show cast when she was 13 years old.

The 20-year-old is still dancing.

Dana Pleasant/Getty Images for boohoo.com Kalani Hilliker launched a line of prom dresses.

Her Instagram page, which has over 6 million followers, is filled with videos showing off her moves. She captioned a recent clip, “Dance is always my 1st love.”

In addition to dancing, Kalani now vlogs on her YouTube channel for over 800,000 subscribers.

She also dove into the world of fashion with a line of formal dresses for Prom Girl, and several “Dance Mums” alumni, like Nia and Kendall, attended her launch event.

Kalani’s also acted in projects like the movie “Swiped” (2018) and on the Brat TV show “Dirt.”

She still seems to be friends with Kendall, and shared a selfie with her on Instagram in January 2021.

JoJo Siwa joined the “Dance Mums” cast in 2015.

Lifetime JoJo Siwa on ‘Dance Mums.’

JoJo was a late addition to the series, officially joining during season five.

Before her entrance to the official team, JoJo was on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” when she was only 9 years old.

She’s one of the most famous stars to come from the show.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images JoJo Siwa has millions of followers and subscribers across multiple platforms.

JoJo has over 12 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and she’s also gained almost 32 million followers on TikTok.

The 17-year-old does a little bit of everything, from acting to singing to vlogging.

JoJo also has an accessories line with Claire’s, portrayed T-Rex on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.