THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Dance Moms’ over 10 years later

- The reality show “Dance Moms” first premiered on Lifetime 10 years ago in 2011.
- JoJo Siwa has gone on to achieve a massive social-media following.
- Maddie Ziegler made it big when she danced in Sia’s music video.
The dancer kept that title for most of her ALDC career.
Maddie is also set to play Velma in the 2021 “West Side Story” remake.
In addition to dancing and acting, she judged Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance?” in 2016, released a memoir titled “The Maddie Diaries” in 2017, and launched a makeup collection with Morphe in 2020.
She was known for her comedic quotes, like when she said she didn’t need to be a Broadway dancer, she just wanted to stay home and eat chips.
She dropped her first album “Phases” in 2018 and even collaborated with Sia for her 2020 song “Exhale.”
With a growing presence on YouTube and TikTok, Kenzie’s also branched into acting by starring on the Brat web series “Total Eclipse” and voicing the main character in the US version of the film “Ice Princess Lily” (2019).
Recently, Mackenzie competed as Tulip on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” and came in third place. She also played Ivy in “Let Us In” (2021).
In September 2021, she marked a new era of her music career with her single “Happy for Me.”
Every week was a battle to see which one of them would win the solo at the competition.
She has a separate Instagram where she posts her poetry, and she previously released a book in 2018 called “Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World.”
She also uploads vlogs on YouTube for over 2 million subscribers and has appeared in various movies like “Center Stage: On Pointe” (2016) and “Loophole” (2019).
In her videos, she also talks about attending Pepperdine University and her college experience.
In 2021, she started a book club with an Instagram that now has over 17,000 followers.
She’s worked on shows like CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Brat’s web series “Sunnyside Up.”
Nia dropped her latest single “Low Key Love” in 2020, and she vlogs on YouTube for over a million subscribers.
In 2021, she started the podcast “Adulting with Teala and Nia” alongside Teala Dunn and played Hanna Brooks in the TV movie “Imperfect High.”
She’s set to appear in the upcoming film “I Am Mortal,” which is in post-production.
Throughout the series, she would say that she was missing out on regular high-school activities because she was so focused on dance.
She tried her hand at a singing career shortly after she left “Dance Moms,” but now she runs a popular food-themed Instagram account and occasionally posts on her YouTube channel, which has over 200,000 subscribers.
She still seems to be close friends with Nia and was pictured hanging out with her in late 2020.
Gaining popularity on social media, Paige has over 3 million followers on Instagram and over 900,000 on TikTok, where she’ll sometimes show off her dance moves.
The 18-year-old also branched into acting, recently appearing in the movies “Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time” (2019), “Santa in Training” (2019), and a live-action version of “Anastasia” (2020), about the Romanov royal family.
In 2021, she started hosting “The Kendall K. and Friends Show” on CBS-TV.
She also regularly posts on her Instagram page, which has over 8 million followers.
Asia also jumped into acting, appearing on multiple episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and FX’s “American Crime Story.”
These days, the 16-year-old is prioritizing a music career, as she released her single “Real Life” in 2019 and frequently posts song covers on her YouTube page to nearly 500,000 subscribers.
She officially joined the reality-show cast when she was 13 years old.
In addition to dancing, Kalani now vlogs on her YouTube channel for over 800,000 subscribers.
She also dove into the world of fashion with a line of formal dresses for Prom Girl, and several “Dance Moms” alumni, like Nia and Kendall, attended her launch event.
Kalani’s also acted in projects like the movie “Swiped” (2018) and on the Brat TV show “Dirt.”
She still seems to be friends with Kendall, and shared a selfie with her on Instagram in January 2021.
Before her entrance to the official team, JoJo was on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” when she was only 9 years old.
The 18-year-old does a little bit of everything, from acting to singing to vlogging.
JoJo also has an accessories line with Claire’s, portrayed T-Rex on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2020.
Recently, she starred in Nickelodeon’s dance flick “The J Team” (2021).
She’s currently competing on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and earned the first perfect score of the season for her and dance partner Jenna Johnson’s foxtrot.