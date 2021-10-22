THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Dance Moms’ over 10 years later

She’s now focusing on an acting and singing career.

After leaving “Dance Moms,” Mackenzie has released music under the stage name Kenzie.

She dropped her first album “Phases” in 2018 and even collaborated with Sia for her 2020 song “Exhale.”

With a growing presence on YouTube and TikTok, Kenzie’s also branched into acting by starring on the Brat web series “Total Eclipse” and voicing the main character in the US version of the film “Ice Princess Lily” (2019).

Recently, Mackenzie competed as Tulip on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” and came in third place. She also played Ivy in “Let Us In” (2021).

In September 2021, she marked a new era of her music career with her single “Happy for Me.”