THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Dance Moms’ over 10 years later

Now, she’s a published writer.

Chloe stepped away from the often-toxic competitive-dance world when she left the series at the end of season four. Now, she’s 20 years old.

She has a separate Instagram where she posts her poetry, and she previously released a book in 2018 called “Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World.”

She also uploads vlogs on YouTube for over 2 million subscribers and has appeared in various movies like “Center Stage: On Pointe” (2016) and “Loophole” (2019).

In her videos, she also talks about attending Pepperdine University and her college experience.

In 2021, she started a book club with an Instagram that now has over 17,000 followers.