'Dance Mums' star is reportedly going to plead guilty in $5 million tax fraud case

Lifetime Abby Lee Miller on Lifetime’s ‘Dance Mums.’

“Dance Mums” star Abby Lee Miller is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud next month, the Associated Press reports.

Miller was first indicted on charges last October of allegedly failing to report $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime reality show “Dance Mums” and its spinoffs during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

And on Monday, federal prosecutors charged the star with allegedly breaking a law that requires travellers to claim any foreign currency over $10,000 during a flight from Australia.

In a hearing set for next week in Pittsburgh, Miller is expected to plead guilty to both the federal bankruptcy fraud and currency reporting charges, according to the Associated Press. In a statement to the news wire, Miller says she made the “difficult decision” of “accepting responsibility” for the bankruptcy fraud.

Read Miller’s full statement below:

“Events over the past several months have been extremely challenging for me, my family, my friends and most important, my students. Because of this I made the very difficult decision to close the door on this chapter of my life by accepting responsibility for mistakes I have made along the way. I appreciate all the wonderful messages of support I’ve received from around the world and look forward to the future and getting back to my life’s work; helping young dancers fulfil their potential.”

According to Deadline’s sources, Miller is working on a deal with federal prosecutors that would keep her from serving jail time, but leave her with a fine of $5 million.

Miller has starred on “Dance Mums” for six seasons. The show follows Miller’s dance studio, her young competitive dance team, and their competitive mothers. She has also starred on at least two spinoff series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.